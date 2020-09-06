Alexa Collins Goes Braless In A Plunging Dress With Insane Thigh-High Slits For Flirty Selfies

Miami model Alexa Collins cranked up the heat on her Instagram page this morning, sharing three flirty selfies that treated followers to an eyeful of braless cleavage. The 24-year-old rocked a sparkling blue dress with a scandalous neckline, dazzling her audience with her killer curves as she posed seductively in her vanity mirror.

Alexa sizzled in the plunging number, which dipped well below her chest, flashing a good glimpse of toned midriff and tight abs. The sleeveless design showed off her slender arms, boasting insane side slits that bared even more skin. However, what the provocative outfit truly spotlighted was Alexa’s perky chest, as the daring neckline exposed a generous amount of bosom in addition to showcasing the entirety of her cleavage.

The racy dress was crafted out of a clingy, textured fabric that shimmered under the spotlights adorning Alexa’s mirror. The item was cinched at the waist, highlighting the model’s lithe, graceful figure, and sported a liquid look that put extra emphasis on her enviable curves.

The garment was a gorgeous azure shade that complemented her platinum-blond tresses, while also accentuating her glowing, honeyed tan. The stunning blonde accessorized with a chic nude manicure that was the same color as her bronzed skin. This kept all of the focus on her glimmering outfit, drawing even more attention to its skin-baring cut.

Alexa flashed a beaming smile to go with her gleaming attire for the first selfie. She posed with one hand on her vanity desk, cocking her hip and lifting up one knee to show off her sculpted thigh. The pose teased the semi-sheer nature of her frock, which was particularly noticeable against Alexa’s thigh gap. The model held the phone up at shoulder level, making sure the white case didn’t cover her busty assets. Her long, golden tresses tumbled over her shoulders in messy waves, framing her ample décolletage area.

A swipe to the next slide showed Alexa peering into the mirror with a sultry gaze. Her lips were parted in a seductive way, giving her more sex appeal. Just like before, she was standing in front of her desk, leaning one hand on the glass top. Her shoulder and hip were cocked, and her legs were closed.

The third and final snap was a combination of the two poses, showing the same enticing expression as well as flaunting the swell of her hip and her curvy thigh.

The dress was from popular brand, Stefashia Fashion, which Alexa made sure to tag in her caption. As fans might remember, the bombshell recently showcased another glitzy outfit from the same label, displaying her cleavage and jaw-dropping body in a fringe liquid bikini that left little to the imagination.

Alexa accompanied the triple update with a playful caption, in which she summarized the look with a sparkles emoji. Fans appeared to go crazy over the tantalizing photos, clicking the like button more than 7,700 times and leaving 191 comments, all within the first hour of the selfies being online.

“You are breathtaking dear,” gushed one follower, adding a string of rose emoji.

“Beautiful. [I] Like the blue. Goes well with your tan and color of hair. Anyway u look great in all outfits,” read another message, trailed by three heart eyes.

“You’re gorgeous girl,” chimed in a third person.

“Super sexy pics,” commented a fourth Instagrammer, leaving a trail of loving emoji for the Florida hottie.