Tarsha Whitmore Goes Braless In A Strappy Cream Dress That Shows Her Curves

Tarsha Whitmore looked effortlessly chic in today’s Instagram update, rocking a tight-fitting cream dress that flattered her deep, bronzed tan in addition to showing off her enviable curves. The Australian model opted to go braless under the snug number, which was a strappy halterneck style that displayed a generous amount of cleavage. The 20-year-old shared two photos of the steamy look, both of which saw her posing in a car. The leather interior matched her dress, calling even more attention to her supple, darker-toned skin.

The bombshell was lounging in her seat, posing on her side with her elbow bent and her arm raised. She put up her knees on the chair, resting her other arm on her hip. The posture emphasized her perky chest, highlighting her waist and slender arms. Tarsha fixed the camera with a sultry, alluring gaze, slightly parting her lips in a seductive way.

A swipe to the next slide saw her turning her head to the side and glancing into the distance with an absorbed gaze. Her plump lips remained parted, adding to her sex appeal. She shifted a bit in her seat, putting more emphasis on the swell of her hip, and brought both hands forward, showing off her long, perfectly manicured nails.

The dress appeared to be a midi length, showing a glimpse of her legs. The ribbed number visually accentuated her curves, teasing the shape of her thighs through the clingy fabric.

Tarsha matched her manicure to her attire. Her accessories were also on point, consisting of a subtle gold choker and chunky gold hoop earrings that had a textured, shell-shaped design. Her long, dark-blond tresses were styled in a high ponytail, draping down her back of her head. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, brushing over her cheek bones in wavy curls.

Fans could also notice Tarsha’s all-over glow, complimenting her radiant look in the comments section of her post.

“Your [sic] absolutely glowing,” wrote one person, adding a star-struck emoji.

The outfit was from popular fashion brand, Oh Polly, which Tarsha credited in her caption. She summarized the elegant look with a sparkles and two-hearts emoji, reeling in a lot of response from her online admirers. Followers were eager to express their admiration for the gorgeous model and her stylish appearance, rewarding the post with nearly 5,900 likes and 70 messages in the first hour of the photos being online.

“My beautiful bby,” commented fellow model Tahlia Skaines.

“Literally stunning,” gushed another Instagram user, leaving two heart-eyes emoji and a pair of growing hearts for the sizzling blonde.

“You make taking selfies look effortless,” chimed in a third fan.

Tarsha didn’t hesitate to reply.

“There’s definitely quite a lot of effort that goes into it,” she wrote candidly.