Blac Chyna Showcases Curvaceous Booty In Cow Print Two-Piece As She Twerks In Sizzling Videos

Blac Chyna made sure her famous booty was the center of attention as she sashayed and twerked her way along a driveway in two videos posted to Instagram on Saturday night. The social media star wore an eye-catching cow print two-piece for the clips, which perfectly showed off her bombshell curves.

In the first clip, Chyna shot the camera a sultry glance before she turned around and strutted down the driveway past a number of white luxury vehicles with eye-catching red rims. She stroked her hands up her voluptuous derriere and ran her fingers through her long black hair before she twirled and raised her hands to the sky. The “Cash Only” artist then leant on the trunk of a nearby sports car and jiggled her booty as she she glanced back at the camera with a playful expression on her face.

The second upload in the slideshow saw Rob Kardashian’s ex turn up the raunch-factor, as she sashayed over to another car, crouched down and put on a fierce twerking performance. She then stood up and shook her booty once more before walking off in the direction of yet another vehicle.

Chyna wore an attention-grabbing cow-print ensemble for her time on camera, which was reflected in the videos’ farm-themed soundtrack. She sported monochrome cow print leggings which hugged her toned posterior and thighs before they fanned out in a bootcut style towards her white pumps. She paired the pants with a matching halter neck bikini top that tied with two strings at the back and showed off her extensive back tattoos as well as a large helping of side-boob during the video. Chyna’s waist-length black hair was worn straight and sleek for the clips, and featured her trademark blunt fringe.

The reality star referred to the cow-themed outfit and soundtrack in her caption, which read “B*tch, Imma,” before a cow emoji.

A large number of Chyna’s 16.2 million followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the racy clips.

“Mooo bby,” wrote one follower alongside two fire emoji, as they referred to the bovine vibe of the video.

“Real goddess,” contributed another admirer.

“U hella fine ma,” a third fan added.

Chyna’s latest uploads came after she stunned fans in August when she posted a sizzling shot of herself in a leather snakeskin bodysuit. As The Inquisitr reported, the influencer paired the attention-grabbing garment with sexy knee-high boots emblazoned with the words “FOR WALKING” in white. She completed the outfit with trendy geometric sunglasses and a short pixie cut.