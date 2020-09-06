Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In An Animal-Print Mini Dress

In her most recent Instagram share, blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her 1 million followers with a tantalizing snap in which she rocked a bold printed dress. The image was taken on a Saturday, as the caption of the post indicated, and Alexa captured the shot in a bathroom.

The space she posed in was simple, with some architectural details on the wall behind her, and modern silver sconces on either side of a mirror over a white sink. The neutral backdrop provided the perfect spot for her colorful ensemble to shine.

Alexa wore a mini dress from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Her ensemble was crafted from an eye-catching fabric that featured pink butterflies printed atop a cheetah-print backdrop.

The garment had a simple yet sexy silhouette that highlighted Alexa’s flawless physique. The neckline stretched straight across her chest, and placed a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. Thin spaghetti straps went over her shoulders, showing off her svelte arms, and the material of the piece hugged her hourglass shape. The look nipped in at her slim waist before stretching over her hips.

Her toned thighs were on full display in the look, as the garment had some ruched detailing along the sides that ended in ties on either side of her legs, and the hem of the look came just a few inches down her legs.

Alexa placed one hand on the sink nearby and with the other, she played with the string at the hem as she gazed seductively at the camera. Her blond locks tumbled down in an effortless style, with the tips just brushing her chest below her collar bones.

Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot share, and the post received over 15,000 likes within 16 hours of going live. It also racked up 280 comments from her eager audience.

“You look amazing,” one fan wrote simply.

“Beautiful and sexy!” another remarked, including a string of heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in the comment.

“That dress is a keeper,” a third fan remarked, loving the look.

“Stunning lovely gorgeous girl,” yet another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa showed off even more skin in a smoking-hot double update. She wore a pale pink string bikini from the brand Escape Swimwear for the occasion, and the look showed off her bombshell body to perfection. She gazed at the camera in both shots, flaunting her ample assets in the pastel two-piece. The pale shade also looked incredible against her sun-kissed skin and paired perfectly with her silky blond tresses.