Carrie Underwood Stuns In A Sheer Dress For Grand Ole Opry Return

Carrie wowed in her latest look.

Carrie Underwood gave fans a glimpse at her world-famous legs in sheer dress yesterday (Saturday, September 5). The country superstar returned to the Grand Ole Opry for a socially-distanced show alongside Brad Paisley and shared several photos from the livestreamed performance to Instagram.

In the snaps, the mom of two proudly showed off her toned body in an ankle-length, see-through black gown with light blue stripes and an ornate light blue flower and leaf print from head to toe. It featured the same stripe around her middle to highlight her seriously slim waist.

Underneath the gown, she rocked a super short black mini dress that finished high on her thighs. The undergarment was sleeveless to show off her muscular arms through the mesh sleeves.

Carrie paired the look with sky-high metallic open toe platform heels.

The “Dirty Laundry” singer had her signature long, blond hair wavy and cascading down over her shoulders in a dramatic side part.

Her upload featured five photos. In the first four, Carrie smiled and sang as Brad played guitar. The last image showed her backstage in her dressing room which had framed photos of some of the genres most famous women, including Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, on the wall.

Carrie said that it was “always an honor” to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in the caption, alongside the hashtags #Home, #GrandOleOpry, and #Blessed with a red heart emoji.

The upload has received more than 57,000 likes in the first seven hours.

“Loved getting to see you perform again. You looked and sounded beautiful as always. Can’t wait until we get to see you live in person,” one person commented.

“It was a wonderful show tonight. Loved Carrie and Brad. So glad the Opry is doing this. Keep up the great music!,” another said.

During the performance, which was hosted by Bobby Bones and can be streamed on YouTube, the twosome rocked through some of their biggest hits as well as a couple of their duets. Tracks performed included Carrie’s iconic “Jesus, Take The Wheel” as well as their 2011 collaboration, “Remind Me”.

The two delivered acoustic versions of their songs together and chatted in between. They stood at least six feet away from one another at all times in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The appearance came shortly after Carrie last gave fans a peek at her toned body in a pair of skintight white leggings from her own athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, in another snap shared to Instagram this week.