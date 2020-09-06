Vicky Aisha Wows In Sexy French Maid Outfit: ‘Do You Have Anything That Needs Cleaning?’

Australian model Vicky Aisha sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page Saturday, sharing a steamy photo of herself in a sexy French maid outfit. The curvy bombshell got down on her knees for the sizzling snap, which captured her from behind, spotlighting her bodacious rear end. Vicky rocked a black thong bodysuit that perfectly displayed her ample derrière. The look included a tiny white apron, which tied with a thick bow draping down her lower back, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

The Instagram sensation was snapped on what looked like a crimpled white sheet, which perfectly matched the simple backdrop of the shot. She was sitting on her heels with her shoulder turned to the camera, gazing into the lens with a sultry, alluring stare. She held one hand on her thigh, parting her lips in a provocative way. A discrete pink spotlight shone on her back, making it seem like she wore purple highlights in her hair.

The off-the-shoulder bodysuit bared much of her supple back, gliding very low on her chest — enough to flash a tantalizing amount of sideboob. A tiny cutout well above the waist bared a bit of extra skin, while the strappy design allowed her intricate sleeve tattoo to be seen almost in full. Likewise, the small tat on the side of her neck was also on display, as was the elaborate floral ink decorating her thigh, hip, and backside.

The daring neckline was adorned with a white ruffled trim to match the apron, which extended to the sides, drawing the eye to her buxom curves. Vicky appeared to be braless, letting it all hang out in the form-fitting outfit. The 28-year-old finished off the smoking-hot look with fishnet stockings that reached her thighs. She ditched her shoes, only accessorizing with a collection of small hoop earrings. Her long, golden tresses were parted on the center and pulled up into a pair of playful double buns. Vicky brushed a rebel tendril behind her ear, showing off her industrial piercing.

The Aussie hottie penned a flirty caption for her post, asking fans whether they were in need of her cleaning services. Her admirers didn’t hesitate to reply, leaving various types of messages that ranked from hilarious to salacious. While plenty of followers said they needed their “mind” and “impure thoughts” cleaned, others stuck to the prosaic side of things.

“If you could clean my whole house please,” wrote one person, adding a LOL emoji.

Fans seemed to go crazy for the seductive look, gushing over Vicky’s hotness in the comments.

“Beyond stunning,” read one message, trailed by a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“What a phenomenal blonde,” commented another Instagrammer.

“You are like coffee all so hot, strong, tasty, invigorating and fragrant,” said a third devotee, further expressing their admiration with a string of heart-eyes and two-hearts emoji.

In the span of 17 hours, the upload amassed more than 29,870 likes and 380-plus comments, proving to be very popular with her online admirers.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed beauty has posed in costume to show off her incredible curves on social media. A photo shared on August 20 saw Vicky smoldering in a revealing Sailor Moon costume that exposed some serious underboob. Earlier that month, the smokeshow stunned her audience with a racy Pokemon cosplay, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.