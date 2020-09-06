Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Cleavage In Flirty New Selfie

Emily Ratajkowski hadn’t shared a selfie with her Instagram fans since July 8, but changed that yesterday with a flirty new snap. In the picture, she gave a flirty pout and her cleavage was on full show.

She took the photo as she was laying down on a white pillow on a bed with matching sheets. The pillow was extra long and extended past the frame. Moreover, Emily placed her left hand by her lips in a soft fist and glanced to her right.

Emily wore what appeared to be a brown tank top with a low neckline, and the angle of the shot emphasized her chest. She also wore several accessories that added glam to her look, and these included thick gold hoop earrings, a chain necklace, her large engagement ring, and wedding ring. She also appeared to sport a second pair of earrings that were thinner with a curvy design.

She pulled her hair back in a casual high bun and left her bangs out to frame her face.

The room that she was in was well-lit, and her skin looked flawless. Moreover, her tan lines were visible, likely from a bikini top. It also seemed like she’d recently enjoyed some sun as the top of her nose looked a little sunburnt.

Since the backdrop was entirely white, Emily’s outfit and accessories popped even more than usual in the photo.

The update has garnered over 853,600 likes so far in the first six hours that it’s been live, and her followers had plenty of compliments for her in the comments section.

“Your beauty has no boundaries,” raved a fan.

“Hi Emily I’m your biggest fan. You’re my inspirational muses [sic] and I really hope you read my message. Ti amo,” raved a second devotee.

Others responded to her casual caption.

“Drop in more often,” suggested a third social media user, with others also leaving similar messages.

“Im going to petshop with christie and claudia for a quick drink and some buffalo cauliflower wings if you wanna meet up with us,” joked another supporter.

In addition, Emily posted another photo to her page on August 21, that time rocking a tight zebra-print mini dress. She posed at the base of a spiral staircase and stood with her legs apart. She faced her back to the camera and glanced over her shoulder with a pouty smile. Her dress had a high turtleneck and long sleeves, and it was made of a sheer fabric so her lingerie was somewhat visible. She also wore a matching hat.