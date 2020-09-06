Kim Kardashian Reportedly Expanding Empire With ‘KKW Home’ Brand

Kim Kardashian has added another branch to her empire, this time in the home and lifestyle space.

According to documents obtained by E! News on September 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expanding her brand to decor and interiors, trademarked “KKW Home.”

Kim has not yet made an official announcement about her upcoming line or released any details. The documents, however, gave a bit of a sneak peek for fans, sharing some of the household products that will be made available under the newly trademarked name.

“Towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics,” were on the list of goods to be made available in the line.

Upon posting the news to their Instagram account, E! News‘ upload received a slew of comments and reactions from users, with many expressing their excitement over the information with clapping hands, heart eyes, and pink heart emoji.

The share quickly gained almost 50,000 likes and more than 400 comments within hours of posting, garnering much appreciation from fans excited to see what else Kim has in the works.

“Curious to see,” stated an admirer, inspired to check out what the 39-year-old has in store.

“YAAASSSSS,” exclaimed one fan, showing in all caps how excited they are for the forthcoming release.

Unfortunately, not all fans shared their adoration, as many users commented on the post with their disapproval or doubt about the upcoming project. An abundance of people noted the star’s “basic” aesthetic of mostly “white and beige” in her own dwelling while others questioned her ability to juggle all her current endeavors.

“[H]ome decor???? her house is literally an empty white museum,” one follower commented, noting the minimalist aesthetic of Kim’s family residence.

“And she wants to be a lawyer. How is she gonna do what she have been doing and top that of being lawyer[?]” questioned another user, expressing their concern over Kim taking on too many projects.

That user has a relevant point about Kim being overly busy, considering what the mother of four already has on her plate. In terms of expanding her empire, Kim started “Skims,” a shape wear collection last year, as well as “KKW Beauty,” a line of makeup and fragrance products. The KUWTK star also announced her journey to becoming a lawyer in 2019, sharing how she was prepping to take the California bar exam, Vox reported.