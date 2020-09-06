Sierra Skye Captivates In Tiny Black Bikini & Rides A Bike

Sierra Skye has been offering her Instagram fans a steady stream of lingerie and bikini pics, and in her most recent share from yesterday, she opted for the latter. She shared two photos in the set and they were of herself rocking a tiny black two-piece as she posed on a bike.

In the first snap, Sierra sat on the bike and glanced over at the camera with a serious look on her face. She placed her left hand on the handlebar and her right hand on the back of the brown seat.

Her tiny top allowed her to showcase her cleavage, and her thong bottoms had very thin straps that she tied high on her hips. The extra long string fell down the side of her legs and added to the flirty vibes. Moreover, she accessorized with a black-and-white bucket hat and a bracelet.

Sierra wore her hair down with soft waves that fell at her shoulders.

Behind her was a view of the beach and ocean, and beside her was a black car. The photo was taken on a sunny day with clear skies, and the bright light drenched the right side of Sierra’s figure and emphasized her deep tan. Her face, however, was left in the shadows.

In the second photo, she sat on the bike with her back facing the camera. Her derrière was hard to miss and she looked over her shoulder with a pouty expression. This angle also revealed that her top was tied high on her upper back. And this time, colorful sun umbrellas were visible in the distance on the beach.

The post has been available for eight hours so far, and it’s received over 81,000 likes. Her fans took to the comments section to send their love.

“Thanks for blessing our feeds,” gushed an admirer.

“Saturday just got a whole lot better,” declared a second follower.

“Pulllll all the way up!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“That second pic made me bookmark this. Wow,” wrote another devotee.

Sierra also posted another swimsuit pic a day ago, that time rocking a black bikini under a cropped denim jacket. She posed inside by a white table and held a cat in her left hand. Her bikini top had a low scoop neckline and straps that she wrapped around her midriff multiple times. Her bottoms had thick straps and her chest, abs, and hips were on show. Additionally, she wore her hair pulled back into a high messy bun.