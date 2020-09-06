Rapper Mulatto Shows Off Booty In Tiny Shorts On Instagram

Rapper Mulatto posted two new updates to her Instagram feed yesterday and in both shares she rocked a pair of tiny shorts. The shorts were so small that the bottom of her booty was left bare and on full show. The newest post was a five-part photo series and she kicked it off with a flirty snap.

In the picture, Mulatto posed with her back facing the camera as she glanced over her shoulder. She stood with her feet apart and raised her hand in the air in a fist.

Her colorful ensemble included a brightly-patterned jacket with pink, yellow, and orange accents. Even harder to miss were her denim bottoms that had a high cut in the back with a tight fit and a frayed hem. She completed her look with a pair of thigh-high white boots that were embellished with circular charms.

Her tiny shorts also called attention to her tattoo on her left thigh and on the back of her leg.

In addition, Mulatto accessorized with a pair of lightly tinted sunglasses, a chunky and bedazzled necklace, and multiple gold chain belts.

She wore a bright pink wig for the occasion with soft waves, and her locks matched the jacket perfectly.

She stood in front of a couple of windows that were covered with a sign that read “Lattos,” and below that was a geometric tile mural.

The rest of the photo series were of Mulatto showing off her look from the front along with close-up shots of different parts of her outfit. The exception was the last shot, as it showed her mid-bite as she held a paper food tray.

The post has been available for two hours and so far, it’s racked up over 119,400 likes. Her admirers took to the comments section to rave about the images.

“YOUR AESTHETIC,” gushed a devotee.

“You so d*mn cute,” declared a second supporter.

“~Bae since the rap game,” wrote a third social media user.

Others took note of her caption.

“Lmao. same here. that’s why i got a potbelly,” noted another follower.

Mulatto also tantalized her followers with another update on August 7, that time showcasing her figure in a neon orange lingerie set. She stood with her back facing the camera again and flaunted her booty, placing her left hand by her curves and resting her right hand on her head. She wore her hair down in a middle part and her long, curly locks fell down her upper thighs. She rocked a silver chain necklace and a bedazzled watch.