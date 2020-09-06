Corinna Kopf Poses With Her ‘Buns Out’ In A Red Bikini & Introduces Fans To Her New ‘Boyfriend’

Corinna shared two photos from her boat adventure.

Social media sensation Corinna Kopf kicked off Labor Day weekend by rocking a revealing bikini and relaxing on a boat. She also made a tiny new friend.

On Saturday, Corinna, 24, took to Instagram to share a double-photo update with her 4.7 million followers. In her caption, the model noted that she was sunning her “buns” in the first picture. She was photographed sunbathing on the back of a moving boat. She was lying on her stomach on the raised area behind the vessel’s backseats.

The popular video game streamer rocked a vivid red bikini. Her swimsuit bottoms boasted a cheeky silhouette that left very little of her pert posterior to the imagination. Her body was also positioned in a way that ensured that her derriere was the focal point of her her snapshot. Her left arm was draped over the back of the boat’s seats, and she was reaching up to adjust her dark sunglasses with her right hand. Because both of her arms were angled inwards, she was pressing her breasts together to accentuate her ample cleavage. Her knees were bent and her ankles were crossed.

Corinna gazed up at the camera and parted her full lips. She left her shoulder-length blond hair down. It looked a bit wild as if it had been whipped around by the wind.

The background of Corinna’s photo was a swampy area where clusters of tall trees and reedy plants grew in the green water. Thick moss also drifted on the surface in some areas.

The model’s followup photo was a close-up shot. She posed with both hands behind her head as she lifted her hair up off her neck. The image provided a better look at her sunglasses and jewelry, which included a gold bracelet and a necklace with a heart pendant.

Corinna also quipped that her “new boyfriend” was included in her second snapshot. She was jokingly referring to the live lizard that was sitting on her chest.

Her cheeky swimsuit, humorous caption, and reptilian companion helped her post rack up over half a million likes over a span of five hours. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 1,800 messages. Many of them referenced her scaly companion.

“We lost to a lizard,” one admirer joked.

“*Googles how to become a lizard*,” quipped another fan.

“Jesus she’s so fit,” said a third person.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corinna also thrilled her fans by flaunting her incredible figure in a pretty lavender bikini. She was also pictured having a blast on the water in the snapshot of that look.