Morgan Ketzner Showcases Her Bikini Body In A Teeny Green & Black Two-Piece Bathing Suit

Blond beauty Morgan Ketzner returned to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share a steamy new pic of herself with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her bikini body while revealing in the caption of the post that she was in Las Vegas.

In the stunning snap, Morgan looked smoking hot as she rocked a teeny black and green bikini that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin. The swimwear featured a daring cut in the front that exposed her abundant cleavage. It also included thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her lean thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot.

Morgan posed on a balcony with her hip pushed out. She appeared to have one leg in front of the other as she rested one hand at her side. The other hand came up to grab at the ends of her hair. In the background, a beige outdoor couch could be seen, as well as a stunning desert view, complete with a sunlit blue sky and white clouds.

She wore her sandy hair parted in the center for the shot. The long locks were styled in loose waves that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 516,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,100 times within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow!! Looking so amazing and so gorgeous!” one follower stated.

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Bet 13 black. Have a great time. Love your outfit,” another gushed.

“Wow! You look absolutely gorgeous in that! With your tan and those colors black bikini really pops on you!” a third social media user wrote.

“You are absolutely beautiful. Always brighten up my day. Happy Labor Day,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit physique in racy photos. She’s often snapped wearing racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight pants in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a bright neon yellow two-piece as she soaked up some sun. To date, that post has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 620 comments.