Celebrity Trainer Kathryn Freeman Tugs On Her Daisy Dukes

Celebrity trainer and fitness model Kathryn Freeman wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the social media platform, which she shared on Saturday, September 5. Kathryn brought the heat by wearing a tight-fitting top paired with short shorts that barely covered her booty.

Kathryn posed in front of a home, standing tall on a pathway. Green bushes basked in the shade. A black car was parked in the driveway. Her body was turned to the side. She tilted her chin upwards and looked off-camera, her lips slightly parted. The sun lit up her face. She held a large aqua water bottle with her one hand and tugged on the waistband of her dark-wash Daisy Dukes with the other. She held her sunglasses between two fingers.

Kathryn wore a white T-shirt emblazoned with light blue flowers. The top stretched across her chest and emphasized her buxom bust. As she tugged on the denim shorts, she exposed her taut and toned midriff.

Since she posed from the side, followers could catch a glimpse of her curvaceous booty in the sexy snap.

Her dark tresses were parted in the middle and slid down her back and shoulders in lengthy strands.

As for her jewelry, Kathryn chose to accessorize with large hoops that nearly reached her shoulders. She also wore a gold watch, as well as her engagement ring.

Kathryn’s followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” shared one follower, punctuating their comment with flower and flame emoji.

“The confidence of results!!! This that look,” a second fan declared, following up their message with a red heart.

“And your heels. Can’t forget to mention that lol,” wrote a third person, including multiple smiley faces for emphasis.

“This woman is super sexy,” replied a fourth social media user, adding a blue heart.

At the time of this writing, Kathryn’s post racked up more than 15,000 likes and received close to 200 comments.

This is just Kathryn’s latest sultry picture on Instagram. As The Inquisitr readers know, she frequently posts shots of herself posing in scantily clad ensembles that show off her hourglass shape and fit physique.

She recently shared a photo of herself modeling a white bikini that flaunted all of her assets. In that image, she placed her hands on her hips, which showed off her sculpted arms. She also popped her booty. Her bust was barely contained by the two-piece top.