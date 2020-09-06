Yanet Garcia Is Soaking Wet In Hot Photo For ‘Maxim Mexico’

The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia shared a steamy new photo to her Instagram timeline Saturday evening that has her 13.4 million followers buzzing. The new photo from the Mexican native came from a photoshoot she did with the country’s own Maxim Magazine. Yanet had reposted the image from Maxim Mexico’s own Instagram feed, where the account posted a throwback from her 2018 cover shoot with the publication. The magazine called Yanet “beautiful” in the caption and said the weekend was the perfect time to remember her hot pics those two years ago.

The single photo showed off Yanet’s impressive figure as it was a side profile shot that covered almost her entire body. The weather girl was pulling herself up out of a pool which left her soaking wet with her long brown hair perfectly slicked back. Her arms were straight as an arrow as she held herself up in a perfect pose half-in/half-out of the water.

She sported a white and red striped one-piece bathing suit which flashed plenty of side boob and featured a cheeky cut on her famous rump. The swimsuit also had a strappy feature across the back that was slightly covered up by her long locks.

She stared away from the camera giving a perfect side profile of her face as water ran down her shoulders and thighs. Her nails featured a clean french manicure that was highlighted by two silver rings on her left hand. She perched on a stone deck that surrounded the pool which also featured palm trees amongst clear blue skies.

The repost from Yanet had over 150,000 likes in under two hours, while the same post on Maxim Mexico’s feed brought in 1,300 likes of its own. Posts from the 29-year-old generally bring in around 300,000 likes so the new pic is sure to catch up to her others very soon.

As usual with a post from Yanet, fans fawned over her in the comment section. It was filled with fire-symbol, heart-eyed, and “100” emoji. Those followers who opted for more detailed comments called her “gorgeous,” “beautiful” and “absolute perfection.” The comments ranged as far as language goes as she is one of the more popular international Instagram models out there.

Many of Yanet’s fans hadn’t seen the pic before, despite it being over two-years-old. The fitness guru has gained several million followers in the last several years and more and more are learning about her every day. Maxim Mexico revealed all the other hot looks from Yanet’s cover shoot in July 2018 on their website, most of which focused on her derriere.