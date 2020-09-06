‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Says It Took ‘Multiple Attempts’ To Get $5K Donation Out Of Garcelle Beauvais

Kyle Richards is speaking her peace (again) on the drama regarding Garcelle Beauvais and a $5,000 donation the latter allegedly never paid after a charity event. Kyle hosted an event raising money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where Garcelle pledged the $5k, but supposedly never paid up after the fact. The Halloween actress brought the story up during Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion this week in an allegation that more than shocked Garcelle.

Garcelle claimed it was absolutely not true that she didn’t pay the $5,000 that she pledged and was appalled at Kyle calling her out over it. She admitted that something must have fallen through the cracks because she is not one to pledge money and not pay up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Garcelle spoke out about the incident after Part 1 aired on her social media. Now Kyle is doing the same.

According to Us Weekly, Kyle took to her Instagram story on Friday and said there were “multiple attempts” to reach out to the Coming to America actress before the money was eventually ponied up.

“I would like to address my ‘calling out’ @Garcelle at the reunion over her not paying her donation to @ChildrensLA,” Kyle wrote. “To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night. There were multiple attempts to reach out to Garcelle that were left unanswered.”

John Tsiavis / Bravo

The child actress said she brought up the donation story in an effort to force Garcelle to be “genuine,” something she thinks the newcomer hasn’t been on the show.

“Whether it is picking an unwarranted fight with me or making a ‘DONATION’ TO a charity that is very important to my family and me. THERE WAS ZERO PRESSURE TO DONATE,” she continued.

Garcelle noted on her social media that she hoped her fans knew her better than that and to know that she isn’t one to just raise a paddle and go home without paying.

Kyle then revealed that her frenemy eventually sent the payment in and said she helped raise almost $500,000 that night. She did not reveal when the donation came in, and whether it was after the reunion was recorded or before.

There was no love lost between Kyle and Garcelle during the taping as the two women didn’t become the best of friends during the latter’s freshman season. If both women are back for Season 11, their dynamic will be especially interesting to watch for longtime viewers of the show.