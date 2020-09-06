Mandy Rose Looks Smoking Hot In Cropped Black Halter & Gray Leggings

WWE superstar Mandy Rose teased her Instagram followers with a sexy shot of herself showing off a brand new hairdo along with a comment about courage. Her fans appeared to appreciate her post, as well as her brand-new look.

Lots of Instagram users shared the love on Mandy’s post with more than 141,000 hitting the like button, and over 1,300 taking the time to leave a positive reply for the wrestler.

“Nice hair. You look very hot. It is a lot better than the old look,” declared one fan who added several flames and laughing smilies.

“Mandy, you are so incredibly gorgeous!!! Cool picture. Stay safe. That hairdo is absolutely amazing on you,” a second follower gushed, adding several kiss smilies and red hearts.

“Amen, you’re the most gorgeously perfect woman in the whole galaxy, much love, Mandy. Great color and style,” enthused a third Instagram user along with a black heart to complete the message.

“You look very beautiful, Mandy. Just like the goddess that you are! Stay blessed. I’m loving the style and new look too,” a fourth devotee wrote using a red heart-eye emoji.

The accounts that follow the WWE star who bills herself as “God’s Greatest Creation” are used to her showcasing her phenomenal physique in a variety of sexy workout clothes, bikinis, and other outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she treated her followers to a shot of herself wearing a black bikini with cutouts.

In the image, Mandy stood in front of a white sink and a mirror in a bathroom. She wore a ribbed black halter style crop top that stretched tight across her ample chest and showcased her sexy shapely shoulders and a small hint of sideboob. Thin strips of fabric curved around her neck. The top stopped above the wrestler’s navel, revealing a hint of her toned midsection. She paired it with heathered gray leggings that rose to just below her belly button, showing off her nipped-in waist. She posed with one hand on her hip, which she jutted out slightly.

Mandy’s blond hair was a much lighter shade than she usually wears it. Her shoulder-length platinum locks were styled straight, and the ends curled slightly toward her neck. It fell from a trendy side part, obscuring one of her clear light blue eyes. Mandy kept her full pink lips parted somewhat in the picture showing off a slight hint of her white teeth. She stared straight into the camera’s lens with a smoldering, fierce look.