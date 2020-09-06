‘Stranger Things’ Star Maya Hawke Dazzles In Mermaid Gown At Venice Film Festival

Maya walked the red carpet in a Versace design.

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke attended a rare red carpet event on Saturday, and she wore a dress that likely turned a few heads. According to Just Jared Jr., her stunning gown was an Atelier Versace design.

Due to the coronavirus, Hollywood events have been few and far between in 2020. Those who have felt starved of red carpet fashion were surely thrilled by Maya’s latest look. The 22-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke made the most of getting to step out in front of the flashing lights of photographers at the Venice Film Festival by rocking an attention-grabbing mermaid gown with dazzling details.

The piece was crafted out of thin, flesh-toned fabric that almost perfectly matched Maya’s creamy pale complexion. The bodice was perfectly fitted to her slender form, and it had an elegant scooped neckline that showed off her decolletage. The top half of the dress was covered with glittering crystal beading in a lattice pattern. A pair of V-shaped straps that were similarly embellished curved over each shoulder. The flared skirt was floor-length with a short train. It was decorated with gold paillettes shaped like crystals. The shiny decorations increased in size the further down they went.

Maya kept her accessories to a minimum. The only jewelry she wore were a few rings on her fingers. Her blond hair was styled in a chin-length bob with bangs. The hairstyle was reminiscent of the one her mother sported in the movie Pulp Fiction.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Maya was at the film festival in Italy to attend the premiere of her new movie, Mainstream. She walked the red carpet with the film’s director, Gia Coppola. While the actress was pictured with her flawless face uncovered in most photos from the event, she was also photographed wearing a mask. The protective facial covering was constructed out of shimmery fabric that coordinated with her dress.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter describes Mainstream as “a surreal spoof on the social media generation.” It focuses on fame and the fallout that can come from gaining it, and it also follows the love lives of its young characters. In addition to Maya, the star-studded cast includes Andrew Garfield, Nat Wolff, and Jason Schwartzman. Maya’s character is a barista who finds herself involved with an eccentric young man who becomes an internet sensation.

Maya is best known for her role as Scoops Ahoy employee Robin in the Netflix series Stranger Things. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed that she was shocked when production on the popular show’s fourth season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.