Bella Hadid Has Stylish, Socially Distanced Hang With Friend In New Instagram Post

Bella Hadid shared a few fun, stylish few shots with her 32.8 million followers on Saturday, posing with her friend, Laurie Lynn Stark, in a socially distanced hang.

The supermodel had a “chit chat” with her friend Laurie, in the snap, standing outside of a large, black iron gate and stone wall with a giant, black and gold emblem situated on the wall. The friends positioned themselves casually, and properly distanced apart per COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Bella wore a white mask while Laurie sported a clear face shield for extra protection.

In the two similar shots, Bella and Laurie both wore cool, fashionable outfits, aptly showcasing their individual style. Bella sported her signature laid back, ’90s vibe, wearing wider-leg, boyfriend-style brown trousers and a white, fitted T-shirt that cut off at her midriff. She completed the look with black, leather loafers and accessorized with medium-sized gold hoops in her ears and a slicked-back top knot.

Bella’s friend Laurie had on a more colorful outfit, with a bright red, silk-looking long-sleeved shirt over a white top. Her fitted, flared pants possessed a red-and-orange pattern and writing toward the bottom. Her Nike Cortez classic leather sneakers and Gucci belt completed the vibrant look.

In the final photo, Bella’s foot was positioned on what seemed to be a golf cart overgrown with lush foliage. The 23-year-old gave followers a closer look at an additional style detail of her outfit, with a yellow-and-white striped sock peeking out under her pants, tucked into her loafer.

Bella’s post quickly gained a lot of love from her adoring fans, with numerous comments in the upload, eagerly showing the model appreciation for her post. In addition to writing out their infatuation, many commented with heart eyes and various colored hearts emoji to signal their adoration.

“Bella with the loafers,” shared one admirer, declaring their affection for Bella’s casual shoe style.

“Gorgeous as always,” stated another follower.

“[G]ood social distancing bae,” one fan commented, showing their appreciation for Bella’s

“Love your outfits!” another fan wrote, also showing their praise for Bella’s looks.

Within hours, the Instagram photo set racked up more than 270,000 likes. It also amassed more than 500 comments.

Although Bella’s followers showed their interest in Instagram posts like this (as well as other sultry shots), they’ve also been intrigued about her love life and relationship status. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Bella and ex-boyfriend The Weeknd were on “good terms” as they crossed passed at the VMAs, despite people thinking there could be awkwardness between the former flames. The on-off couple was first spotted together at Coachella in 2015, and broke up in 2019, citing incompatible schedules as the reason for the split.