Zhara Nilsson Rocks A Black Bikini, Puts On A Very Leggy Display As She Holidays In Santorini

On Saturday, September 5, Swedish swimsuit model Zhara Nilsson took to her Instagram page and shared a set of hot bikini pictures to mesmerize her 1 million followers.

In the snaps, Zhara rocked a black crop bikini top which featured thin straps and a wrap-style front. The plunging neckline of the tiny garment provided fans with a glimpse of her cleavage. She teamed the bra with high-waisted, cage bottoms which drew attention toward her taut stomach and long, well-toned legs.

Zhara wore her blond tresses in a bun. According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Alti Santorini Suites in Santorini, Greece. For the daytime photoshoot, she stood on a white arch. The breathtaking view of the ocean and the clear blue sky could be seen in the background.

She shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she leaned against the wall of the arch. She slightly bent one of her knees and tugged at her bottoms. The model tilted her head and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second photograph, she lifted one of her legs and placed her feet on the wall of the arch to put her sexy legs on full display. She touched her lower leg with one hand and naughtily looked at the lens.

In the caption, Zhara informed users that the steamy photographs were captured by Jakes Films. She also disclosed that Alti Santorini Suites sponsored her post.

Within eight hours, the snapshots amassed more than 4,200 likes. Besides, many of Zhara’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared several messages in which they praised her awesome figure, beautiful looks, and sensual sense of style.

“I need to be there too! You look so bomb!!!” one of her fans commented, adding multiple fire emoji.

“What happened to you? Damn, why are you getting sexier day by day?!!!” another user chimed in.

“So much beauty in one picture!” a third admirer remarked.

“I really like your sensual pictures, you are very beautiful,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “awesome,” “perfect,” and “so sexy,” to express their adoration for the model.

Apart from Zhara’s regular followers, several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Brittny Baylis, Gayana Rubin, and Madison Gordon.

Zhara seems to be on a hot snap-posting spree lately. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, only a day ago, she added a new photograph to her timeline in which she rocked a stylish, nude bikini which displayed her perfect figure. The picture has accrued more than 10,000 likes.