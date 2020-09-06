Jinger Duggar Celebrates Husband Jeremy Vuolo’s Birthday With A Picnic At The Beach

It was a special day for Jeremy Vuolo

Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo is celebrating his birthday on September 5 and wife Jinger Duggar made sure that he enjoyed his special day. The couple took their 2-year-old daughter Felicity and had a fun picnic at the beach. The birthday boy shared two photos on Instagram showing how much he enjoyed his day.

The Vuolos headed to the beach most likely near their home in Los Angeles. They packed up a cooler with sandwich fixings, fresh fruit, crackers, and of course, a big jar of pickles. The Duggars are famously known for their love of pickles and it looks like Felicity takes after Jinger’s side of the family. In the first picture, Jeremy was constructing a sandwich. He may have been making it for Felicity as she was watching her dad quite intently. He was adding some sauce onto the meat and cheese sitting on top ofa slice of bread.

For his special birthday picnic, Jeremy sported a dark blue t-shirt, gray knit shorts, and a tan baseball cap. He wore a pair of sunglasses to keep the glare of the sun’s rays from his eyes.

Felicity looked adorable wearing a blue t-shirt with an American flag on the front and denim shorts. She also wore a pair of white sandals. The big red bow that was attached to her curly hair added some color to her little outfit. They were sitting on a light blue blanket that was sprawled out on the sand.

Jinger wasn’t seen in the first pic, but she was included in the second family portrait with Jeremy and Felicity. The Duggar daughter, who is pregnant with their second child, wore a black top and round salmon-colored sunglasses. Felicity had her hand up in a wave as the picture was taken.

The ocean was seen in the background with other people sitting in the sand enjoying a day at the beach, but they were quite far away from Jinger and her family. It looks like they picked a remote spot away from others near a couple of small hills of sand that had a little grass on top of them.

Although Jinger’s baby bump wasn’t seen in this recent Instagram snap, she did reveal her growing belly last week in a photo when she was 28 weeks along in her pregnancy. She also gave an update on how things were going as she entered into her third trimester. She looked amazing in skinny jeans and what looked like the same black shirt that she had on for the picnic.