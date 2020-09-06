Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A White Bikini In Sexy Instagram Video

Bella Thorne stunned her 23.8 million Instagram followers with her latest upload: a sexy video of herself wearing a skimpy white bikini. The Infamous actor shared the clip on Saturday, September 5.

Bella wore a bright white two-piece top that barely contained her assets. The straps were made up of varieties of pearls that hooked onto a chunky pearl choker. The former Disney Channel star’s buxom bust came dangerously close to spilling out of the triangular cups. The color of the swimsuit set off the bronzed tone of her deeply sun-kissed skin. Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on display, while a hint of the bathing suit bottoms were shown.

Bella’s bold red hair was deeply parted and tumbled down her shoulder, giving off an intentionally messy, bedhead vibe. As for her jewelry, she chose to accessorize with her signature two watches, as well as multiple rings on her fingers, in addition to the pearls.

In the piece of footage, Bella made direct eye contact with the camera, giving the lens a sultry stare with serious bedroom eyes. Her gaze never wavered. She tossed her tresses over one shoulder. The camera panned down her body, giving fans a better look at the ensemble, as well as her hourglass physique and fit figure.

Bella’s millions of followers were quick to respond to the sultry video in the comments section of the post, eager to compliment the star on her latest look.

“Is this the view I get when I get to heaven?” joked one follower.

“Your bikini,” wrote a second person, punctuating their comment with multiple smiley face emoji as well as a red heart.

“Gorgeous af,” shared a third social media user, following up their message with a smiley face with heart eyes and a flame emoji.

“Bold look baby,” replied a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram clip racked up more than 2 million views, received more than 800,000 likes, and garnered over 4,000 comments.

As Bella Thorne fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the actor frequently shares scantily clad photos and videos on her Instagram account. She recently posted a series of images in which she wore a gingham thong bikini that flaunted all of her curves. The top of the swimsuit dipped low on her chest, while the bottoms showed off her bare derriere. She posed on a boat in the pictures and kissed her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, in one of the shots.