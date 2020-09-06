Bri Teresi Sizzles In Blue Lingerie For Seductive Instagram Share

Model, influencer and Guess girl Bri Teresi was back at it on Instagram with another seductive video clip on Saturday, September 5. In the update, the 25-year-old thrilled her 1 million followers on the platform by teasing and posing provocatively for the camera while sporting an impressive blue lingerie ensemble that left little to the imagination and highlighted her erotic features.

In the caption that accompanied the reel, Teresi revealed a “Bri 2020” campaign-style slogan, while questioning her fans about whether or not they would cast their ballots for her. If the plethora of positive replies in the post’s comment thread were any indication, the Auburn, California native would win her hypothetical election running away.

“With those smooth abs Yes!” wrote one commenter.

“I would definitely vote for you,” added a second supporter of the FHM alum.

“You would make a great leader,” opined another one of her fans. “You can tell you care about your followers!!!”

“Looking very gorgeous in your blue bra,” stated a fourth admirer.

With Cardi B’s “Money” playing in the background, the clip began with Teresi standing tall in a relatively mundane setting with a cream-colored couch, beige walls, a painting and other decor in the background. However, the burgeoning social media star made it difficult to look beyond her in the shot as she stood before the camera in her impressive lingerie.

Teresi’s bra and panties weren’t lacy or ornately decorated, but nevertheless proved to be a satisfying adornment for her lengthy, statuesque frame and surprisingly shapely assets. Just under her prominent bustline, the word “money” was emblazoned repeatedly on her bra, in keeping with the theme of the backing audio track. The word also appeared in multitudes on one of the straps of her panties, which were made up of a series of garters and straps.

Throughout the reel, Teresi grasped a peacock feather and flung it about in a teasing manner. She also ran a hand through her platinum blond hair several times, swayed from side to side, turned about to offer a contrasting view of her physique and flashed her seductive expression across a series of quick cuts.

Teresi’s most recent upload proved to be another crowd-pleaser for her army of admirers, having already inspired 1,500 double-taps as of this report. Meanwhile, the words of affirmation were still flowing in the post’s comment thread.

