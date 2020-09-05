Anita Hill Says She Will Be Voting For Joe Biden: ‘I Am More Than Willing To Work With Him’

In an interview with CNN’s Gloria Borger, Anita Hill said she would be voting for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in November. Hill has a checkered history with the former vice president, who headed the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearing of then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, who she accused of sexual harassment.

“Notwithstanding all of his limitations in the past, and the mistakes that he made in the past, notwithstanding those — at this point, between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think Joe Biden is the person who should be elected in November,” she said.

“Its more about the survivors of gender violence. That’s really what it’s about.”

During the interview, which is part of CNN’s forthcoming documentary, Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey, Hill said that she is committed to working to find solutions to gender violence, sexual harassment, and gender discrimination.

“My commitment is to finding solutions, and I am more than willing to work with him,” she said.

The hearings were led by a panel of all-male senators who notoriously pressed Hill aggressively and called her personal character into question. Biden has since expressed regret over his handling of the process and claimed he believed Hill. But as The Inquisitr reported, former Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said that the former vice president told him he did not believe the American lawyer.

Despite Hill’s experience, she suggested that she is willing to put aside her disdain for government work to achieve a common goal.

“I always said, I think I can be more effective as an outsider, as opposed to an insider. And now, I’m willing to evolve myself, to work for change inside.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Although Biden claims to have apologized to Hill in a phone call before launching his bid for the White House, Hill said otherwise. The academic said Biden’s comments could not be characterized as an apology and suggested that he lacked sincerity and did not take responsibility for his actions.

Biden himself has faced accusations of sexual harassment during his bid for the presidency. Tara Reade accused him of both sexually harassing and assaulting her during her time at his Delaware Senate office. Last month, Reade called on members of the media to press the former vice president and his running mate, Kamala Harris, on the accusations. Notably, Harris previously said she believed Biden’s accusers.

Biden, who has received a great deal of criticism over his interactions with females, has denied Reade’s allegations.