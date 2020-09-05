Luciana Del Mar Shows Off Her Ample Cleavage In A Plunging White Crop Top

Busty brunette Luciana Del Mar left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Friday night. The model showed some skin while serving up stunning looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Luciana went full bombshell as she sported a revealing white crop top. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage, as well as thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of dark gray bottoms which fit snugly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips closely. She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a bracelet on her wrist, and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Luciana posed with her hip pushed to the side and her shoulders back while giving a steamy stare into the camera. She snapped an off balance selfie for the second shot while she ran her fingers through her hair. The final pic featured her leaning forward with her back arched and her head tilted while she showed off a tattoo on her forearm.

In the background of the shots, a white couch and a gray chair were visible. A plush blanket could also be seen in a ball behind her. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in loose strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Luciana’s 925,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the pics. The post garnered more than 16,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also left over 460 messages in the comments section.

“Love that top!” one follower stated.

“You’re such an icon. so pretty,” another wrote.

“I love you so much, big fan mam. I play your workout video in my gym everyday,” a third comment read.

“You’re looking sooo beautiful as always,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her insane curves in scanty outfits online. She’s often photographed sporting sexy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and revealing shirts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana most recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a green bikini as she soaked up some sun on the beach in Malibu with a drink in her hand. To date, that post has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 430 comments.