Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In White Crop Top & High-Cut Bikini Bottoms While Posing In A Vehicle

On Saturday, September 5, Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 24-year-old posing inside of a vehicle with side-facing seating. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Baco Raton, Florida.

Evgeniya flaunted her fantastic figure in a cropped white T-shirt and a pair of high-cut red-white-and-blue bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The brunette bombshell also wore her long curly hair down in a deep side part.

In the first image, Evgeniya kneeled on the brown leather seat. She turned slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. The model tugged on her bikini bottoms, as she lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

She altered her position for the following photo by hunching her shoulders and arching her back. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other between her knees, as she turned her neck to look out the window.

In the caption, Evgeniya tagged the Instagram account of director and photographer Fro Rojas, suggesting that he had taken the pictures.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comment section.

“Love your pics. Such a healthy, beautiful woman you are!” wrote one fan.

“Beautiful and cute as always Evgeniya,” added a different devotee.

“You are extremely gorgeous wow [t]he prettiest for sure,” remarked another follower, along with two heart-eye and one red heart emoji.

“You are such [an] angel so gorgeous happy weekend,” chimed in a fourth social media user, adding a string of heart-eye, smiling face, and prayer hands emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Evgeniya is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a black leather miniskirt with zipper detailing and a lace bralette. That post has been liked over 25,000 times since it was shared.