Donald Trump Slams ‘Slimeball Reporter’ Amid Criticism Of Alleged Military Remarks

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to slam The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg — without mentioning him by name — who penned the controversial piece that accused the president of disparaging slain American soldiers, The Hill reported.

“You work so hard for the military, from completely rebuilding a depleted mess that was left by OBiden, to fixing a broken V.A. and fighting for large scale military pay raises, and then a slimeball reporter, maybe working with disgruntled people, makes up such a horrible charge,” he tweeted.

The damning report suggested that Trump called fallen World War I soldiers “losers” and “suckers” and questioned why anyone would choose to enroll in the military. Trump defended himself and claimed that anyone who would say the things outlined in the report are “low lifes” and “liars.” He also said he would “swear on anything” that he never made the defamatory comments.

Trump compared the situation to Christopher Steele’s dossier, which was pushed by the late Sen. John McCain and drove the FBI investigation into the U.S. leader’s 2016 campaign.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In addition to Goldberg, Trump recently took aim at Fox News’ national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who corroborated the claims in The Atlantic’s piece. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump accused the reporter of failing to call the White House for comment and cited a Breitbart article that said her reporting was refuted by multiple witnesses.

“The story was based on claims by four anonymous sources,” the report read.

“Nearly a dozen current and former administration officials went on the record to refute the story — notably, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has become a Trump critic.”

Several White House aides have thrown their support behind Trump and claimed that The Atlantic article is part of a smear intended to harm the president ahead of November’s election. However, Associated Press also confirmed the reporting in the piece.

Despite Trump’s pushback against the accusations, HuffPost noted that a new Military Times poll showed that 41 percent of active-duty troops surveyed plan to vote for Joe Biden in November, while just 37 percent plan to support the president. According to VoteVets, a political action committee and non-profit, the reason for the decline in support is due to Trump’s purported disrespect of the military. The organization also slammed the American leader for his alleged refusal to “stand up” for U.S. troops and said his threat to use them on American citizens is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.