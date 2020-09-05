Laura Marie Stretches Her Lean Physique In A Teeny String Bikini With Thong Bottoms

Laura Marie let it all hang out in her latest Instagram upload on Friday. The stunning model flashed her lean physique as she stretched in front of the camera.

In the sexy pic, Laura looked smoking hot as she opted for a black string bikini with jeweled embellishments. The fit snugly around her ample bust and showcased a bit of sideboob in the process.

The matching thong bottoms tied over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her round booty and long legs. Her flat tummy was also visible in the snap.

Laura stood near a plain white wall with her backside facing the camera. She placed one hand high above her as the other rested near her chest. She arched her back and pushed her booty out while placing one leg in front of the other and looking over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face. Some dark hardwood flooring and an oil diffuser could be seen in the shot as well.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle. The brunette locks were styled in loose waves that rippled down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

Laura has accumulated more than 1.4 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 8,800 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I can not take my eyes off your you. You are like a true goddess walking this planet. No one is hotter than you r love,” one follower write.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” another stated.

“You look so pretty babe,” a third social media user gushed.

“Why do you have to be so beautiful I love it my queen!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s often photographed while wearing revealing ensembles such as teeny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted to go completely topless while wearing nothing but a pair of skintight cheetah-print pants. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s raked in more than 8,500 likes and over 160 comments to date.