Joe Biden Is Acknowledging A ‘Real Flaw’ In Democratic Party’s Strategy, Columnist Says

During a Friday appearance on PBS NewsHour, New York Times columnist David Brooks claimed that presidential nominee Joe Biden has acknowledged a “real flaw” in the Democratic Party’s approach at their recent convention. As reported by Breitbart, the writer argued that the event failed to recognize the rising disorder and crime across America, which he believes average Americans are concerned about.

“Biden did something he — his party failed to do during the convention, which was to acknowledge that there is disorder in the country, crime really is rising, and there has been rioting and looting,” Brooks said.

Although Brooks claimed that this violence was not the “mainstream” and only comprised approximately 8 percent of the protests, he said this number is enough to make it a significant issue. According to the columnist, Biden’s recent speech on the rioting and theft — which is included in a recent campaign ad — acknowledges the brutality and makes a clear distinction between protesting and the riots and looting.

“And that was acknowledging a real flaw in the Democratic approach at the convention, where they just didn’t see that reality. And so, I think he helped himself.”

Carolyn Kaster / Getty Images

Donald Trump and his allies have been painting Biden as unfit to take control of the violence spilling into cities across the United States. The former vice president has also taken flak on social media for his purported silence on the rioting and looting in American cities — accusations Reuters said were false.

“Joe Biden has denounced riots since protests after the death, just over three months ago, of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck,” the publication wrote.

Nevertheless, Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, claimed that Biden refused to condemn the violence in Democratic cities like Portland and slammed the DNC for its lack of focus on the issue.

Per Vox, Trump’s campaign has also accused Biden of supporting the defunding of police departments — a claim the publication said is false — and is attempting to connect this purported push to the chaos and civil unrest in Democrat-led regions of the country.

Although Biden’s polling continues to be strong, the publication noted that older Democrats are concerned due to memories of Richard Nixon’s win in 1968, which came amid riots and civil unrest across the country. From here, the Republican party took control of the White House for 20 of the subsequent 24 years.