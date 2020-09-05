‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ Star Tracy Tutor Flaunts Killer Figure In A Red Bikini

Million Dollar Listing star Tracy Tutor has been enjoying life at the lake this weekend. The real estate agent and social media star took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 4, to share a scorching new series of photos that captured her in a skimpy bikini.

The update was comprised of four new images that featured Tutor posing outside. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at Lake Arrowhead in California. The first image in the series captured her at the helm of a boat.

She sat on a cream-colored chair and grabbed the steering wheel in front of her with one hand while she placed the opposite hand on her black cap. Tutor showed off her fun side and made a duck face for the camera as she gazed ahead while covering up in a black sweatshirt and a semi-sheer yellow dress.

The second photo caught Tutor posing with her friend. She was all smiles as she stared into the distance and grabbed the back of her hair with one hand and let her opposite arm fall to her side. She rocked the same yellow dress as the first photo, but she ditched her sweatshirt and sported a skimpy red bikini underneath the cover-up.

The garment had triangular cups and a few strings that tied around her front and only a piece of the bottoms were visible. She accessorized with a straw hat and a pair of reflective sunglasses. The reality star’s pal kept it simple and wore oversized sweatshirt over her swimsuit.

Tutor posed with her boyfriend, Erik Anderson, in the last two shots. One image showed Anderson behind Tutor and he wrapped his arms around her. The pair moved to the front of the boat in the last snapshot.

Tutor once again treated her audience to a great view of her bombshell curves while clad in the same skimpy red bikini. She styled her hair with a middle part and added a few blond waves to the body of her mane. She wore a pair of hoop earrings and a chunky necklace.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise. Within hours, more than 7,000 followers have double-tapped the post, and over 120 have left comments.

“Every photo is perfection!!! You look adorbs..love the hat,” one follower gushed.

“You are so beautiful and smart,” a second social media user wrote.

“You’re a powerhouse! Both professionally and also an inspiration on how to actually live the good life. Bow down!” another fan chimed in, alongside a series of red hearts.