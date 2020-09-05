Demi Rose Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Strapless Tropical Print Green & Black Bikini

Demi Rose thrilled her Instagram followers with a post that featured several sexy shots of herself modeling a skimpy new bikini, which she declared was a keeper.

In the first picture, Demi wore a sexy strapless bikini top that featured a green tropical print set on a black background. The top stretched across her ample bosom, revealing a hint of her cleavage and showcasing her rounded shoulders and toned arms. She paired it with matching high-cut bottoms that rose to just below her navel and tied over each hip. The look emphasized Demi’s nipped-in waist and curvy hips and thighs.

The model wore her brunette locks back in a messy bun with several tendrils framing her face, and she accessorized with large gold dangling hoop earrings. She held one hand on her hip and rested the other over her curvy side and looked off into the distance.

Demi touched her hair with both hands in the second image and had her eyes mostly closed. In the final photo, the model looked into the camera with a fierce look in her big brown eyes. In all three pictures, Demi stood in front of a light background.

In the caption, the model revealed that her two-piece came from Fashion Nova, and her fans shared lots of love for the look. At least 120,000 hit the like button, and at least 820 also took the time to compose a positive message for Demi. Several of those who replied used the flame emoji to express what they thought about the series of three images.

“Wow! You look gorgeous, Demi. I like that suit on you. It is pure fire,” gushed one follower who added a heart.

“Demi, God bless you. I read your story about mantra and holy spirit quotes, and I have learned so much. I adore you, girl. You look awesome,” a second fan responded, adding a high five emoji.

“I cannot describe your beauty. There are no words to explain how beautiful is the woman who I love with all my heart,” declared a third devotee who also used a red heart-eye smiley and hearts to complete the thought.

“You look AMAZING! You are a perfect angel, Demi. I love you,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Demi regularly shares photos of herself wearing various bikinis and other sexy outfits, which her followers appear to enjoy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her hourglass figure with several pictures of herself wearing a black thong-style two-piece.