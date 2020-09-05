Donald Trump’s 2016 Debate Tactics Won’t Work On Joe Biden, GOP Strategist Says

During a Saturday appearance on CNN, Republican strategist Rick Wilson suggested that Donald Trump won’t be able to use his 2016 debate tactics against Joe Biden, Raw Story reported.

“Biden understands when a bully punches you, you punch back,” the Lincoln Project co-founder said. “When he punches you again, you punch back again, and you keep going at him. And … he brings genuine emotion to it. Where it’s not something like ‘I feel strongly,’ it is deeply held.”

Wilson pointed to Biden’s “visceral” Friday press conference and claimed that a similar performance at the debates would make for a “good night” for the former vice president — whether the events are virtual or -in-person. Conversely, Wilson suggested that an online event will prevent Trump from executing some of the tactics that he used on his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, including getting in her personal space.

“Donald Trump is a showman in politics. He loves the audience. There are always a lot of asides and nods and winks and little physicalities towards the folks that are watching him. And the bigger the better when it comes to an audience.”

As reported by Politico, Trump is currently prepping for the forthcoming debates against Biden. Although the president blew off the first round of preparation in 2016, he is reportedly working with his team to study Biden’s behavior and identify ways to exploit them on stage. According to Politico, the team is specifically looking for ways to push Biden to make an “incoherent or unsatisfactory response,” which would feed the Trump camp’s narrative about Biden’s lack of fitness for the presidency.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the campaign, claims that Biden also has tells that reveal when he is being untruthful. Although Miller noted the lifelong politician’s skill in debates, he claimed to have discovered some of his tricks via a review of his performances through the years.

Per Fox News, Miller is leading the debate preparation along with former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and campaign manager Bill Stepien. According to the publication, one of the issues Trump could face is Biden’s blue-collar image, which is something many of Trump’s supporters can identify with. Another is the president’s alleged discomfort with some aspects of debate, including memorization, timing, practice, and staging.

As The Inquisitr reported, the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll claimed that Trump is expected to beat Biden at the upcoming battles. In particular, 47 percent of respondents believed Trump would win, while 40 percent believed his opponent would emerge victorious.