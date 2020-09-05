Doina Barbaneagra Shows Skin In Two-Piece Set In Hot Instagram Photo

Doina Barbaneagra is no stranger to showing some skin in scanty outfits, and her latest Instagram update did not disappoint. The Moldovan bombshell flashed her killer curves in a new shot posted to social media. She rocked a skimpy two-piece set that left little to the imagination.

In the new snapshot, Doina was photographed sporting an ultra-revealing attire, standing in front of a door that was painted white. She raised her left hand and used it to grab all of her brunette locks, while her other hand remained at the side, holding her phone. She popped her hip to the side with one thigh positioned in front of the other.

The Vienna-based influencer sported a revealing, blue set with tiny white dots. The top featured a plunging neckline that displayed a nice view of her decolletage. The snug fit of the garment pushed her breasts up, which showed more cleavage. Thin straps clung to her lean shoulders for support, but the piece looked stretched out from her ample chest.

She sported a high-waisted skirt, obscuring her navel from exposure. The garment was similar to that of a pencil skirt with a flowy, scalloped hem. It is also important to note that the length was pretty short, reaching her upper thighs. Overall, the color of her outfit complimented her flawlessly, tanned complexion.

For the occasion, Doina wore dangling earrings and a small pink shoulder bag as her only accessories. Her long brunette locks were kept away from her face and body as she held onto her hair using her hand.

Doina wrote a short caption about self-love, adding a butterfly and sparkles emoji. She also made sure to give credit to Oh Polly by tagging the brand in the post and the picture.

In less than an hour of having been posted in the photo-sharing app, the new share earned more than 3,500 likes and upwards of 30 comments. Many of her social media followers flocked to the comments section, showering her with various messages on her insane physique. Other admirers opted to express their admiration for the model by leaving a string of emoji instead of words.

“You look absolutely amazing! You are so hot and so beautiful. I cannot explain how I feel whenever I look at your pictures. I have been crushing on you ever since I came across your account,” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so good. I love seeing your natural beauty,” added another admirer.

“I am amazed by your talent of speaking your native language and German. Maybe we can meet one day so I can learn from you,” a third follower commented.