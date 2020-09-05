Jessica Killings Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Revealing Pink Swimsuit

American fitness model and actress Jessica Killings sent thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared some new revealing images of herself on Saturday, September 5. She posted the content on her Instagram account for her 1.8 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 31-year-old Californian was photographed outdoors, while at the beach, for the two-photo slideshow. Some shrubbery, a palm tree, and the sky filled the background behind her.

Jessica took center stage in both images as she situated herself directly in front of the camera and struck a sultry pose. In the first photo, she propped one hip out and rested her left hand on her waist. In the second, she rested her right hand against a wooden door, and tugged down on her hat. She sported a pout throughout both photos, emitting a sultry vibe.

Her long raven hair looked to be pinned back.

Jessica’s curvaceous figure easily stood out in the image, as she flaunted her famous physique in a revealing swimsuit.

The model sported a pink one-piece that featured two thin straps, which went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimwear garment struggled to contain her busty assets as it revealed a view of cleavage and a just a hint of underboob. The swimsuit was also designed with two large cut-outs over Jessica’s midriff area, displaying her toned core. The number’s briefs featured a high-rise, skimpy cut that put her hips and pert derriere on show.

She finished the beachside look off with a large wide-brimmed straw hat.

Jessica revealed in the post’s geotag that the snapshot was taken at RoMarley Beach House, in Mexico. She also mentioned in the post’s caption that the resort has the “best vegan food” and always takes the “best care” of her and her friends.

The photos were instantly received with a large amount of praise from fans, accumulating more than 2,200 likes since going live just 30 minutes ago. Dozens of followers took to the comments section to overload the stunner with compliments on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

“You are simply so beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“Oh my god you look so good. I want to try this place soon,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You look amazing and that place sounds amazing,” added a third fan.

“You sexy lady, the amazing curves on that sexy body,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model has shared much eye-catching content to social media this past week. On September 1, she stunned followers once more after she shared four images of herself in a scanty gold bikini and a fishnet sarong, as reported by The Inquisitr. That slideshow has received more than 25,000 likes, proving to be a hit with fans.