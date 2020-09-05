Whitney Johns Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring White Dress As She Celebrates The Labor Day Weekened

American fitness model Whitney Johns is no stranger to showing off her amazing body on Instagram. Taking to her page on Saturday, September 5, she shared yet another skin-baring snap to wow her admirers.

In the snapshot, Whitney infused elegance and sexiness in a white dress. The outfit featured a wrap style design and a tie-up feature which accentuated her slender waist. It boasted a plunging neckline which flaunted her enviable cleavage. The calf-length outfit also featured a slit which provided fans with a glimpse of her sexy legs.

Whitney wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. The photoshoot took place outdoors, against the background of a brick wall. Some plants could also be seen hanging from the wall.

Whitney struck a side pose and stood with her legs slightly spread apart. She placed a hand on her waist and lifted her chin. The hottie gazed straight at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Whitney wrote that she chose a white outfit specifically to celebrate the Labor Day Weekend. According to the tag in her post, her ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX, in the post for acknowledgement.

The hottie also offered a discount on her fitness app, “Fit with Whit” and listed the features of her workout and diet program.

Within three hours, the snapshot amassed more than 5,700 likes. Many of Whitney’s ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and shared about 245 messages in which they praised her incredible physique and sense of style.

“Wow!!! Absolutely stunning. You are the real queen!” one of her fans commented.

“Looking lovely! Have an amazing Labor Day weekend and take care,” another user chimed in.

“You look so beautiful in that dress, Whitney. Perfect in every sense of the word,” a third follower wrote.

“White suits you so much. You are a goddess, in my opinion,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “body goals,” “angelic,” and “sooooo hot” to let Whitney know how much they adore her.

Many other models also liked and commented on the pic, including Katelyn Runck, Sanna-Maria, Holly Barker, and Diana Maux.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on September 2, Whitney mesmerized her followers with a steamy photograph in which she looked hotter than ever as she sported a dark green bikini. The sexy bathing suit showcased her amazing cleavage, muscular arms, and taut stomach. To date, the post has reeled in more than 11,600 likes and over 300 comments.