Contortionist Sofie Dossi Rocks A Tube Top And Performs Amazing Stunts On Poles

Sofie contorted her body in various positions while balancing on top of tiny platforms.

Social media sensation Sofie Dossi astounded her Instagram followers with another impressive display of her acrobatic skills. For her latest performance, she contorted her body on top of thin poles.

On Saturday, the former America’s Got Talent star shared a video of her incredible balancing act. Her choice of outfit was somewhat daring for someone who moved around so much. Her ensemble included a tiny white tube top designed to resemble a cropped corset. The garment boasted boning in the front and a lace-up detail in the back. Sofie’s pants were better suited for physical activity. They were a pair of black, extra-long yoga leggings that covered her heels.

Sofie wore her long brunette curls styled in cute pigtails. She kicked off her performance by doing one of her signature spine-bending handstands on the ground near the camera. Even more impressively, she balanced on one arm. She arched her back and kicked her feet down so that her heels almost touched her forehead. She made the trick look like a piece of cake by smiling at the camera and making a kissy face as she moved. Behind her, there were three tall silver poles topped with small wooden blocks.

After Sofie moved her legs into a split position, the video cut to a series of quick shots of the talented contortionist using the apparatus. She timed the cuts to match the beat of the music that played over the footage. For one pose, she held herself up with one hand while she balanced on top of one of the handstand canes. She also did a side split while using two of the wooden platforms for support.

Another pose required her to stretch one leg down against a pole with the other sticking straight up so that she was doing a sideways front split. She also did an extreme backbend with her feet dangling down in the air.

Sofie continued showing her viewers how versatile the canes were by standing up on them, making them spin during poses, and draping her body over them.

Sofie’s followers couldn’t quit raving over her bendy performance in the comments section of her post. They also liked her video more than 77,000 times in a matter of two hours.

“This is so amazing and so awesome,” wrote one fan. “I love it and you are very talented and I love your smile.”

“You’re so gorgeous and talented Sofie,” gushed another admirer.

“Wow this must have taken forever,” a third person wrote.

“It’s the being so freaking amazing and flexible for me,” a fourth said.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Sofie’s fans recently had a reason to celebrate when she defeated two other famous contortionists, the Rybka twins, in a handstand competition.