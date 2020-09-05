Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Flawless Figure In Pink Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Spanish model Cindy Kimberly sent temperatures soaring on Saturday, September 5, when she shared a stunning new snapshot of herself with her 6.4 million Instagram followers.

The 21-year-old cover girl — who gained popularity after Justin Bieber posted her on his social media — was photographed indoors. Numerous plants and trees were visible behind her.

Cindy positioned herself directly in front of the camera as she sat on a bed next to a rotary telephone. She struck a sultry pose, popping her backside out and pushing her chest forward. She pouted and directed her strong gaze straight at the camera’s lens, exuding a sexy vibe.

Her long, brunette hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy waves as she flaunted her killer curves in a revealing ensemble.

The model sported a pink bra that seemed to be made out of sheer, lace material. The undergarment featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and the plunging neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the piece with a matching pair of panties. The skimpy, high-rise briefs showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design drew attention to her slim and chiseled core. Both the bra and the panties had scalloped edges, adding a feminine vibe to the look.

Cindy accessorized with just a simple pair of hoop earrings.

Cindy shared in the post’s caption that her lingerie was designed and manufactured by Savage X Fenty, an undergarment brand founded by Rhianna. She also sweetly greeted her numerous fans.

The update was met with a great deal of approval and enthusiasm from social media users, accumulating more than 109,000 likes in just 30 minutes after it was posted to the platform. More than 580 followers took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, her good looks, and her choice of scanty attire.

“You body is a blessing girl,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are the woman of my dreams,” a second admirer chimed in.

“So gorgeous, I adore you,” wrote a third fan, adding a number of red-heart and fire emoji to their comment.

“Good morning to the prettiest ever,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The beauty has shared a number of jaw-dropping photos of herself with fans this summer. On August 25, she dazzled users when she posted some images in which she rocked a revealing bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr. That popular post has received more than 663,000 likes.