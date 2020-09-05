Natalia Barulich Sizzles In A Short, Strapless Dress As She Holidays In Italy

Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 5, and posted a new hot picture, one which became an instant hit.

In the picture, Natalia rocked a short white dress which perfectly accentuated her figure. The outfit boasted a shirred bodice and a strapless neckline which provided fans with a glimpse of her cleavage. The ensemble included a pleated skirt which had yellow flowers printed near the hemline.

The short length of the skirt put her sexy legs on full display. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of flat sandals from the artisanal sandals designer, Nana Positano.

Natalia wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pendant which rested at the base of her throat, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. She also wore a ring.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Capri, Italy. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Natalia posed against the breathtaking background of the ocean and the clear blue sky. She sat on a short wall with her legs crossed. The hottie placed her hands on the wall, tilted her head, and looked away from the camera. She flashed a small smile.

In the caption, the model bade farewell to Capri. Within five hours of going live, the snap racked up a whopping 126,000 likes. Several of Natalia’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared more than 520 messages in which they praised her amazing body, pretty looks, and sense of style.

“You look so beautiful, Natalia. And this outfit is really cute. I hope you enjoyed your Italian vacation and I hope to see more pics soon,” one of her fans commented.

“I want to like this picture again and again. You look stunning,” another user chimed in.

“Ohhh my godddd, you are giving big summer vibes!! I love the dress and I love you,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow! Looking beautiful, as always. Have a great weekend,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “perfect,” and “spectacular” to let Natalia know how much they adore her.

Many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Dajana Gudić, Krystle Lina, Leli Hernandez, and Mahlagha Jaberi.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Natalia shared another stylish photograph on her timeline on August 27 in which she rocked a white crop top paired with a beige-colored long skirt made up of mesh fabric. The outfit was from Dior.