Iulia Valentina Wows Fans In A Light Purple Cut-Out Swimsuit

Iulia Valentina made her 1.4 million followers happy with a brand-new update, published to her Instagram page on Friday, September 4. The Romanian model rocked a light purple one-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer curves and ample assets.

Longtime followers of Iulia know that she loves to travel and spend time in resorts — swimming or basking in the sun, and today’s upload was no different. She appeared to be photographed near the sea in her sexy swimwear while doing several sultry poses.

In the first snap, Iulia sat on a concrete sitting area, leaning back on a balcony railing overlooking the sea. The angle showed her from the side with her knees bent and her right leg on top of the other. The position also showed the side of her curvy behind. The bombshell looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression. The sea breeze blew her hair with some strands hitting her face.

The second picture featured the influencer in a similar stance. However, she decided to spice things up by placing both of her hands on her breasts. She raised her chin toward the sky, enjoying the warm sunshine. The sunlight that hit the blue water appeared to sparkle in the distance.

Iulia sported a sexy cut-out bathing suit that highlighted her hourglass figure. The swimwear, made of ribbed material, boasted a large cut-out along her chest down to her toned midriff. The view displayed an ample amount of cleavage that tantalized her online supporters. It also had additional cut-outs on the sides of her waist, which helped accentuate her curvy hips. Notably, the lower part of the clothing had high-cut bottoms.

Iulia wore her highlighted blond locks down in a center part. Her tresses were styled straight with the strands cascading over her shoulder and down her back. She sported no accessories with her daring attire as not to distract viewers from her new suit.

In the caption, Iulia wrote something about self-love. She also revealed that her skimpy swimwear was from PrettyLittleThing by tagging the brand in the post. In less than a day of going live on Instagram, the share has racked up almost 46,100 likes and over 720 comments. Hundreds of eager fans took to the comments section to compliment the model on her insanely toned physique.

“Girl, you are a smokeshow! You are mesmerizing. I am in awe of your beauty and body, I mean seriously. Wow!” one of her fans commented, adding various emoji at the end of the comment.

“Thick thighs and amazing curves! You are incredibly gorgeous!” gushed another admirer.