Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Fit And Curvy Figure In Skimpy Bikini

Internet sensation Yaslen Clemente sent plenty of hearts racing on social media after she shared some revealing new images of herself on Saturday, September 5. The model took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 2.1 million followers.

The 23-year-old influencer wowed in the two-slide series as she was photographed in front of a palm tree. Yaslen positioned herself in the center of both frames and switched between two sexy poses.

In the first snapshot, she kept her eyes closed, propped her backside out, and grabbed her hair with her left hand. In the second image, she touched her locks with both hands, pouted, and stared directly at the camera’s lens.

Her short, highlighted blond hair was parted to the right and cascaded around her shoulders in beach waves.

Her killer curves stole the show in the images, as she flaunted her enviable figure in a skimpy bathing suit.

The model wore a pink bikini top that featured an abstract floral print and a bandeau-style body. The garment, which tied in the front, tightly hugged her chest and gave way to a great deal of cleavage and a hint of underboob.

She teamed the number with matching bottoms that also accentuated her figure. The scanty, high-rise briefs showcased her curvy hips and pert backside, while their high-waisted side-straps called attention to her flat and toned core.

Yaslen finished the look off with polished finger nails that were painted turquoise.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that her bathing suit was manufactured by her new swimwear brand, Bikinis By Yas. She also asserted that she was “excited” to shoot her “first” campaign for the swimsuit company.

The slideshow was met with a large amount of approval and support from users, amassing more than 18,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. An additional 247 followers overloaded the model with compliments on her figure, her good looks, and her swimsuit in the comments section.

“Really beautiful pictures. You look very stunning. Have a great holiday weekend,” one Instagram user commented.

“I am fascinated by your beautiful body, you are the perfect woman,” a second admirer chimed in.

“God damn babe, you are unreal,” added a third fan, following their words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a beautiful bikini, can’t wait,” a fourth individual asserted.

The model has taken to Instagram to share a number of sizzling snapshots of herself the past week. On September 4, she posted numerous images that showed her in just a thong lingerie set. That content amassed more than 48,000 likes, as reported by The Inquisitr.