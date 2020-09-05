Valeria Orsini Sizzles In Light Blue Bikini In New Instagram Update

Valeria Orsini took to her Instagram page today to show off her toned figure in a bright blue bikini. There were two photos in the series, and she struck a couple of flirty poses.

In the first picture, Valeria stood in an open doorway with her hand resting on the side of the frame. She glanced at the camera with a sultry expression and her incredible figure was on show.

Her top had a classic triangle-style cut that left her cleavage on display, and her matching thong bottoms had thick straps that rested high on her hips. Her flat abs and legs were hard to miss.

Valeria wore her hair down in soft waves and accessorized with a matching headband. Her voluminous locks were mostly brushed behind her shoulders. She also rocked a small charm necklace and sported a white manicure.

In the second photo, the model stood with her shoulder facing the camera and placed her hands above herself on the door frame. She parted her lips slightly and gave another coy look as she flaunted the side of her bare derrière. This angle also revealed her sparkling stud earrings.

The reflection on the glass door offered a glimpse of the ocean, and the bright light from outside left Valeria’s skin looking flawless. Behind her was a dark room with a gray couch and a yellow chair.

She gave credit to the makeup artist Joshua Manuel Ribadeo and photographer Devin Del Santo via a couple of tags in the post.

So far, the update has racked up over 4,700 likes in the first 15 minutes since it went live. Her admirers rushed to the comments section to gush over her new photos.

“You are beautiful and You have great legs,” observed a follower.

“Absolutely beautiful woman,” declared a second devotee.

“This is what I call a perfect female body,” wrote a third supporter.

“Fell the flow state, appreciate every second, live the now, spiritual friends, namaste Valeria,” wrote another social media, taking note of her encouraging caption.

