Daisey O’Donnell Pulls Open Her Shirt To Expose Her Insane Curves In A Faux Leather Bikini

Curvy cutie Daisey O’Donnell left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she rocked a scanty ensemble for the camera.

In the stunning snap, Daisey looked smoking hot as she sported a white collared shirt, which she pulled open to expose a red faux leather bikini underneath. The top featured a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and a hint of underboob.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted gold metal embellishments and rested high on her curvy hips as they wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and emphasized her long lean legs while complementing her bronzed skin in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also highlighted in the pic.

She accessorized the look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck, and rings on her fingers. She added a pair of hoop earrings and a jeweled bellybutton ring, as well as some sunglasses on top of her head.

Daisey posed with her hands grabbing her button-up shirt. She pushed her hip to the side and placed one leg in front of the other. She tilted her head and as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, a wooden fence and a bright blue sky could be seen. Some outdoor furniture and green foliage were also visible.

She wore her blond hair parted in the center for the shot. The long locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Daisey’s 993,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 8,000 times within the first 26 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left over 100 comments during that time.

“You look incredible and that material of the bikini is stunning,” one follower declared.

“You’re too good,” another gushed.

“How are your even real???” a third social media user wrote.

“Wow ur insane,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in scanty outfits for her online uploads. She’s often photographed wearing sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tiny shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a sexy ruffled floral top and a pair of light-colored denim shorts while catching some rays in Marbella, Spain. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s raked in more than 21,000 likes and over 180 comments to date.