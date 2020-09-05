Katrin Freud Rocks A Teal Bikini In New Instagram Picture

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 5, and wowed her fans with a new, skin-baring pic.

In the snaps, Katrin rocked a teal-colored bikini which perfectly accentuated her slender physique. It included a bandeau-style top which hugged her curves and flaunted a glimpse of cleavage. She teamed the top with matching, high-waisted bottoms that not only drew attention toward her taut stomach but also displayed her sexy thighs.

Katrin wore her silver tresses in two braids, letting a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of small stud earrings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The shoot took place on a boat and Katrin posed against the breathtaking background of the ocean. She sat on the leather seats of the boat with her legs spread apart. She rested her elbow on the back of the seat and used her other hand to lightly touch her hair. The hottie tilted her head, gazed at the camera, and flashed a smile.

In the caption, Katrin informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing and beachwear retailer, KJ Swimwear.

Within three hours of posting, the snapshot garnered more than 4,000 likes. Besides, several of Katrin’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared above a hundred messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“I don’t delete Instagram just to visit your page every day and see your unreal photos,” one of her fans commented.

“So, so beautiful. Your smile makes everyone happy!!” another user chimed in.

“I love your magical eyes. You are heaven on Earth,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart emoji.

“The braids look so good on you. This pic is giving me such happy vibes. Hope you have a nice day and a great weekend, babe,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “such a pretty woman,” and “love you forever,” to express their admiration for Katrin.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation, including Andreane Chamberland, Gayana Rubin, Jackie Janzer, and Alisha Rifo.

Katrin shares her steamy photographs on Instagram quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 3, she added a new photo to her timeline in which she rocked a peach-colored, coordinated set made up of knitted material. The outfit highlighted her perfect physique.