Katelyn Runck Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Activewear

On Saturday, September 5, fitness model Katelyn Runck uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 2.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The 29-year-old sizzled in a skintight workout set that featured a plunging sports bra adorned with a marble pattern and matching high-waisted leggings. The ensemble, which was from the activewear brand, LiCi Fit, showcased her incredible curves and washboard abs. She finished off the sporty look with a pair of tennis shoes.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure.

In the first image, Katelyn appeared to be standing in the middle of a street. Numerous cars and trees can be seen in the blurred background. The model faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She placed one of her hands on her hip, as she held onto a bottle of BYLT sports drink.

The North Dakota native moved to a different location for the following photo. She posed with her legs spread and her arms to the side in front of a concrete wall, while still holding her drink. She looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the post, Katelyn advertised for BYLT and asked her followers to let her know which of the two pictures did they prefer.

While a few fans did share their opinions regarding the photoset in the comments section, many followers ignored Katelyn’s question and decided to compliment her instead.

“You are looking absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one fan, followed by a string of heart-eye emoji.

“Fit fine and gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“The prettiest as always,” remarked another admirer, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Katelyn has shown off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently shared a suggestive snapshot that showed her wearing a lace bralette and low-rise underwear. Since its upload, the picture has been liked over 29,000 times.