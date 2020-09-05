Gigi Hadid Flaunts Toned Bod In New Calvin Klein Ad

Gigi Hadid unveiled a new billboard ad for Calvin Klein yesterday on her Instagram feed, and followed it up today with another update. This time, it was a black-and-white snap of herself in a baggy sweater and tight biker shorts.

The first part of the photo set was the original photo, and it showed Gigi laying on her side with her back on a bed that was low to the ground. Her feet were on the ground and she propped up her right knee as her hand was hidden under her top.

Gigi had her eyes closed and she smiled softly with her hair worn down. Pieces of her locks framed the side of her face, but the focal point was arguably her toned abs and legs.

The sweater featured the brand name on the front and her shorts had a checkered pattern with a thick white waistband.

The backdrop was completely blank and the space was well-illuminated.

The second part of the series was a picture of the billboard on top of a white building. The photo was cropped by her left hip and featured the Calvin Klein name on the right bottom corner. The image for the printed ad looked to be a brighter tone than the original. Moreover, the snap was taken on a sunny day with clear skies.

She tagged Ronnie Fieg and a brand called Kith that apparently did a collaboration with Calvin Klein.

So far, the update has garnered over 702,600 likes even though it’s only been available for 45 minutes. The comments section was packed with tons of compliments for Gigi.

“Wow!! Loveeeeeeee,” gushed Hailey Bieber, punctuating her message with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

“Ahhhh! Another one?! So cool!!!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“I LOVE YOU GIGI!!!!!” gushed a third supporter.

There were also many people that referred to her pregnancy.

“I had a heart attack cause my notifs are on and I thought the baby was born,” declared another devotee.

Gigi also gave her fans a lot to talk about with new pregnancy photos that she shared on her page on August 26. She wore a flowy white dress that was see-through, and it allowed her to show off her baby bump. In the first picture, she stood with her shoulder facing the camera and raised her hands in the air in front of herself as she glanced down. She propped out her left leg and wore her hair down.