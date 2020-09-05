Cindy Prado Shows Off Her Hard Body While Wearing A High-Cut Black Bikini

Blond bombshell Cindy Prado let it all hang out in a racy outfit for her latest Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The model showcased her hard body while revealing in the caption of the post just how much she enjoys drinking wine.

In the sexy snaps, Cindy looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a high-cut black bikini. The skimpy bottoms boasted thin sides that exposed her curvy hips and wrapped around her petite waist as they emphasized her long, lean legs in the process.

The matching bikini top featured a low cut neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage, as well as slender straps that gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotlighted in the pics.

She accessorized the look with multiple gold chains around her neck, bracelets on her wrists, and a pair of dangling earrings. She added a pair of dark sunglasses and a wine glass in her hand as well.

In the first photo, Cindy posed near a large metal sculpture. She held her drink in one hand and rested her elbow on the metal piece as she smiled for the camera.

The second two shots were similar as she pushed her hip out and changed her facial expression. In the background, a sunlit blue sky could be seen, as well as green foliage and a large building. Cindy geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Cindy’s over 1.6 million followers didn’t hesitate to show some love to the post. The photos garnered more than 15,000 likes within the first hour after they went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 200 comments during that time.

“It should be against the law to show woman on media that are so beautiful and sexy as this woman is. I am so glad it is not!!!” one follower declared.

“So cute babe,” another wrote.

“Beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Looking at you makes me smile,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cindy dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this summer when she sipped a glass of wine while rocking a cupped nude bikini and a thin robe. That post was also a hit among fans. It’s racked up more than 48,000 likes and over 560 comments to date.