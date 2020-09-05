Qimmah Russo Killer Curves In Tiny Workout Top And Shorts

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo inspired thousands of social media users to focus on fitness after she posted a new video of herself working out on Saturday, September 5. The bombshell shared the content with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was recorded while at the gym for the footage. Qimmah switched between a number of leg movements as she jumped rope. She remained centered in the frame as the camera displayed her from different angles. Towards the end of the clip, the model glanced straight into the lens, shared an “ow,” and laughed, emitting a playful energy.

Her long, curly, raven locks were parted to the right and styled into a low ponytail that fell around her back.

Qimmah’s killer curves easily stood out most in the series, as she showcased her physique in revealing athletic attire.

The model opted for a sporty, off-white top that featured two thin straps, which went over her shoulders and down her back. Qimmah wore the skintight garment without a bra, highlighting her assets. The number’s plunging neckline revealed an amount of cleavage. The cropped piece also displayed her chiseled midriff as it reached just below her chest.

She teamed the top with blue shorts that featured an aqua waistband. The bottoms appeared to be made out of a stretchy material that flaunted her curvaceous hips and pert backside.

She finished the look off with a pair of black and navy sneakers that featured aqua and blue detailing.

In the post’s caption, Qimmah suggested that to look good, one must put in work and endure a bit of pain.

The footage was received instantly with a great deal of enthusiasm and encouragement from social media users, amassing more than 20,000 views and 5,000 likes in just three hours after going live. Dozens of followers also headed to the comments section to shower Qimmah with compliments about her fit physique, her good looks, and her ensemble.

“Girl your body is fire,” one Instagram user commented, adding several fire emoji to the end of their sentence.

“On that next level boss,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Get it Q. I’m motivated by you,” added a third fan.

“Nice! Have a fabulous day and weekend! God bless,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

