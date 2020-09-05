Paige Spiranac Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Spot-On ‘Caddyshack’ Cosplay

Paige Spiranac — the model and athlete who refers to herself as the “OG Insta golf girl” on her social media profile — returned to Instagram on Saturday, September 5 with another sexy photo update. With her latest post, the 27-year-old former professional golfer offered an homage to the comedy classic Caddyshack by dressing up as one of the film’s most iconic characters.

In the sexy snapshot, Spiranac sported a retro golf outfit that was virtually identical to the one worn by actress Cindy Morgan during her turn as bombshell Lacey Underall in the 1980 Harold Ramis-directed hit. And while the screen-accurate outfit was far from the most revealing ensemble the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition alum has appeared in on her popular feed, the cosplay still allowed for a pleasing accentuation of her curvier attributes.

Spiranac’s cosplay was a quick hit with her fans, who wasted no time in taking to the comment thread with words of admiration for her latest photo.

“You’re the spitting image of her,” opined one impressed user. “Amazing.”

“Wow,” exclaimed another fan. “Stunning yet classy at the same time.”

“Only you could pull off that ‘Caddyshack’ scene,” added a third commenter.

“One of the best movies of all time!” appraised another fan.

Spiranac was captured in a medium shot for her cosplay photo, which allowed her ample bosom and athletic figure to be shown with an impressive level of detail. In the background, a myriad of tree branches and green leaves provided heavy contrast to her bright-colored outfit and blond hair.

The model’s shirt was bright white with thin, blue pinstripes, a deep red collar, and three small snaps at the top, which were left unbuttoned to match Lacey’s style from the film. Her garment conformed tightly to the contours of her bustline, as well as the width of her taut shoulders and upper arms. Meanwhile, she wore a similarly bright skirt with red, white and blue trim at the waist that also matched the duds seen in the movie.

As the picture was snapped, Spiranac focused her gaze off to her right and offered a hint of the smile while her eyes beamed.

Spiranac’s latest Instagram offering proved to be impactful with a large number of her 2.8 million followers, notching well over 20,000 likes in under an hour after going live. Additionally, 600 comments had been left as of this writing.

Earlier this week, Spiranac made a major splash on social media by uploading a video in which she showed off her picture-perfect golf swing, as well as her incredible cleavage, while hitting balls at a driving range.