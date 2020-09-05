WWE Rumors: Identity Of ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Mystery Woman Potentially Revealed By Fans

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, a WWE superstar is set to either return or debut on Friday Night SmackDown in the near future. A segment aired on the latest episode that showed a woman in high heels and a fur coat walking through purple smoke. This prompted fans to take to social media and start guessing who it could be.

Chelsea Green’s name was thrown around the most, but there are other possible candidates in contention. She hasn’t appeared on NXT television in months. It is believed that she’s been promoted to the main roster and has been waiting to debut for a while.

There have been reports of Green potentially joining Retribution, but the teaser segment for the mysterious performer suggested a more glamorous gimmick than that of the anarchistic faction.

The former black-and-gold brand competitor has reportedly been working as part of Retribution in recent weeks. However, the performers currently filling the spots in the masked stable aren’t guaranteed to be the official members when their identities are finally revealed.

Charlotte Flair has also been rumored, but the former Women’s Champion is currently on the sidelines recovering from surgery. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Ric Flair revealed that she might be gone for up to one year, which rules her out of the running.

Peyton Royce is another interesting theory. The superstar was split from Billie Kay on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. As noted by Wrestling Inc, PWInsider revealed that she is supposedly set for a major singles push moving forward.

The article also highlighted that there has been backstage conversations about moving one of the former IIconics members to the opposite brand. Kay is reportedly the main one being considered, but officials supposedly haven’t confirmed who’s going where yet.

Carmella is another performer whose name has been mentioned. She has been absent from television throughout the pandemic, but pundits are speculating that she’ll be back on WWE programming in the coming weeks.

Carmella was also namedropped by Paul Heyman earlier this week, which fueled speculation that her comeback is imminent. The glamorous nature of the mystery woman also aligns with Carmella’s character.

The report also stated that Eva Marie could be set to return to the company for the first time in three years. The former talent has been open about her desire for another WWE run, and officials might be willing to make it happen. The vignette was also similar to her character’s sensibilities.