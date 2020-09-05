Brit Manuela Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Bike Shorts

On Saturday, September 5, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing outside on a grassy area in front of numerous trees. Brit flaunted her fit physique in workout gear from the activewear line Bo and Tee. The ensemble featured a pink-and-blue sports bra adorned with the company’s logo in yellow writing and a pair of matching skintight bike shorts. The set showcased her flat midsection and toned derriere, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sporty look with white tennis shoes, ankle socks, hoop earrings, and a delicate pendant necklace.

In the first image, the social media sensation faced away from the photographer and arched her back, as she bent one of her knees. She gripped her forearm and looked over her shoulder to focus her attention on the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. The following two photos were nearly identical. Brit turned slightly to the side and stood with her legs apart. She brought her hands together and looked off into the distance.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep side part.

In the caption, Brit advertised for Bo and Tee by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes. Many of her admirers also proceeded to compliment Brit in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“BRIT you’re SO STUNNING I CANT [sic] EVEN,” wrote one passionate fan.

“[G]irl you are of refined and sweet beauty, have a nice day,” added a different devotee.

“You are so cuteeeee what the heck,” remarked another follower, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“You look so good in this outfit,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. For instance, earlier this week she uploaded pictures that showed her wearing a red lace bra and coordinating high-cut underwear.