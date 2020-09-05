Salma Hayek Looks Mesmerized By Beyoncé In Throwback ‘Birthday’ Post

Actress Salma Hayek wowed her 15.8 million Instagram followers after posting a throwback photo where she looked completely mesmerized by singing superstar Beyoncé. The Frida star uploaded the picture in honor of the crooner’s birthday.

Though the upload was posted as a video, it consisted the same picture that flashed across the screen over and over again. In the shot, Hayek wore a white lace blouse with a high-collared neckline and trendy ruffled sleeves at the wris. She coupled the top with a pair of black jeans. They were a mid-rise silhouette, flattering the actress’s enviable figure.

Hayek’s hair was styled in a loose voluminous waves, and her glossy brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders.

But while Hayek’s outfit was as chic as ever, what was arguably the most eye-catching element of the look was the actress’s awestruck pose. Hayek had turned sideways to face Beyoncé, leaning back and tilting her head up in deference. She had also raised her arms and opened her hands.

Meanwhile, the Drunk in Love singer sported a trendy all black ensemble that was just as fashionable and flattering as her counterpart’s. Her hair was a light honey blonde shade and was styled into waves and a sultry side-part. She looked back at Hayek, offering the Wild Wild West star a small smile.

The photos were decorated with two different frames. One was light beige accented with bright spots of light, and the other was a vintage film-inspired.

In her caption, Hayek wished her friend a happy birthday, calling Beyoncé a “Virgo Goddess” in the short and sweet message. Hayek herself is also a Virgo, adding another fun link between the two stars.

Fans loved the new upload, and awarded the clip over 64,000 likes and more than 320 comments.

“I love this pic!!! Both of you are Amazing humans!” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with both a black heart and a 100 percent emoji.

“Virgo women are the most beautiful women… Salma, Raquel Welch, Sophia Loren, etc etc,” raved a second.

“You LOOK star-stuck,” teased a third.

“Two queens on one picture!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a purple heart.

Though Hayek may have looked “star-struck” in the photo, the reality is that the two women are close, and even launched a foundation together in 2013, called Chime for Change (via Elle).

Meanwhile, the Mexican-American star has continued to consistently wow her fans on social media throughout the summer. She recently dropped jaws after being covered in just whipped cream in another throwback photo, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.